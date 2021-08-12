“He disrespected my boundaries”: why club harassment will no longer be tolerated

I’m a retired widow who took in a renter in his 60s a few years ago. At the time, he had moved from another part of the state for a job that lasted only four months. As a result, he could no longer pay his full rent. I empathized with his situation and couldn’t throw him out to live in his car. The man is clean and respectful of my home as well as my personal space. He has sent countless resumes around for a job, with no luck.