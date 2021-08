These shoe trends will get you through the rest of Summer and well into Fall and Winter. Whether you are looking to update your shoe collection to the latest trends or if this is a great excuse to be able to buy an extra pair of shoes - you have come to the right place. There are many different trends appearing this fall for shoes and there are differents style to suit every shoe lover from big heels to super casual trainers even to clogs, wherever your fashion sense is it seems this autumn anything goes and what once may have been deemed as uncool and unfashionable have now been given the seal of approval from designers, celebrities and models alike.