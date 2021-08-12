Cancel
Tennessee State

Spend A Night On The Water (Literally) In A Houseboat At Wildwood Resort And Marina In Tennessee

Every year the summer season comes around and folks begin to look for fun, exceptional experiences close to home to enjoy the long days and warm nights. Wildwood Resort and Marina is located on the Cordell Hull Lake in Granville, Tennessee, and is one of the most oft-overlooked gems in the heart of the great Volunteer State. With a cafe and restaurant available for visitors and multiple options for overnight stays, Wildwood Resort may just be the fun step away from reality that you’re looking for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JeOB0_0bPI2l3x00
Wildwood Resort And Marina - Facebook
The Wildwood Resort and Marina is a true hidden gem located on Cordell Hull Lake in the heart of Tennessee's rugged, lush wilderness. At just an hour from Nashville, it's an easy escape for city folk and the perfect place to spend a weekend (or a week!) in the midst of the lush outdoors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jr4dM_0bPI2l3x00
Wildwood Resort And Marina - Facebook
The resort offers a series of accommodations for rent, including Airstreams, rooms in the lodge and local inn, both standard size and tiny cabins, and, of course, houseboats!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAbbt_0bPI2l3x00
Wildwood Resort And Marina - Official Website
Known as "Harbor Cottages," these tiny houseboats have a stationary post on the marina and offer the best views in the resort. You'll find that though they are not pet friendly, these beautiful houseboats do sleep 6 people with a private shower and bathroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwBME_0bPI2l3x00
Wildwood Resort And Marina - Official Website
You'll also find that there's a spacious covered dining porch with seating for 6 adults, as well as a stunning view straight off the deck. Each Harbor Cottage also comes with its own canoe, life vests, and paddles that are perfect for a day out on the water. There are also kayaks, paddleboards, and pontoon boats for rent on-site.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1TlC_0bPI2l3x00
Wildwood Resort And Marina - Official Website
Can you imagine starting your day here, enjoying your breakfast with the ones you love and a spectacular view? Although there is plenty to do at the Wildwood Resort, you can also choose to take a day trip to historic Granville or to the stunning Caney Fork River located just a quick drive down the road.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CP6LO_0bPI2l3x00
Wildwood Resort And Marina - Official Website
You'll find top-notch amenities on these darling houseboats, including 1 King bed and 2 Queen beds, a full kitchen outfitted with a stove and microwave, and even shiplap ceilings and walls. Keep in mind that though Wildwood Resort does provide high-speed internet, smoking is not an option on-site.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179iXl_0bPI2l3x00
Wildwood Resort And Marina - Official Website
Have you ever been to the Wildwood Resort? If you choose to stay two nights, you can receive a 35% discount on either a full or half-day pontoon rental, and we'd highly recommend snagging the deal while you can! Houseboat rentals begin at $329 a night.

What an experience! Have you been? This may be one of the neatest Tennessee experiences and we’re more than excited to share it with you! You can learn more about Wildwood Resort either at its official Facebook page or official website .

Continue to enjoy everything Tennessee has to offer with a visit to these 8 state parks that are perfect for camping throughout the state.

The post Spend A Night On The Water (Literally) In A Houseboat At Wildwood Resort And Marina In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State .

