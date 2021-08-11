Record Collector: George Harrison – All Things Must Pass
This month, the cover star is George Harrison, with a story on the making of All Things Must Pass, widely considered to be the best album ever made by a former Beatle. Just as this already triple-LP has been enhanced by a cornucopia of unreleased tracks for its 50th anniversary edition (delayed for a year by Covid), so we have amassed for this issue, via new interviews, a series of fresh observations and insights, courtesy of John Leckie, Klaus Voormann, Paul Hicks, Bobby Whitlock and Dhani Harrison, for the ultimate 2021 reassessment of a 1970 classic.recordcollectormag.com
