Record Collector: George Harrison – All Things Must Pass

recordcollectormag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, the cover star is George Harrison, with a story on the making of All Things Must Pass, widely considered to be the best album ever made by a former Beatle. Just as this already triple-LP has been enhanced by a cornucopia of unreleased tracks for its 50th anniversary edition (delayed for a year by Covid), so we have amassed for this issue, via new interviews, a series of fresh observations and insights, courtesy of John Leckie, Klaus Voormann, Paul Hicks, Bobby Whitlock and Dhani Harrison, for the ultimate 2021 reassessment of a 1970 classic.

Los Angeles Times

The unmaking of a Beatle: George Harrison’s widow and son on the legacy of ‘All Things Must Pass’

All things must pass, but George Harrison is forever. The late singer-songwriter released his three-LP solo album, an explosion of pent-up musical energy after the dissolution of the Beatles, 50 years ago. Well, 51 — but much like the Olympics, Harrison’s estate is calling for a do-over of 2020. And a vast new box set celebrating the album’s anniversary, on sale Friday, only proves that the quietest Beatle arguably had the most to say.
Movieswfav951.com

George Harrison’s Son Offers A Glimpse Into New Beatles Doc

George Harrison's son Dhani Harrison gave a quick, sneak peek into Peter Jackson's upcoming documentary, The Beatles – Get Back. Dhani, who's busy promoting George Harrison's All Things Must Pass “50th Anniversary Edition,” which he co-produced and compiled, spoke to Esquire about what he's seen of the film. Peter Jackson...
George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' 50th Anniversary Edition Proves It's the Best Beatles Solo LP: Album Review

Most fans have a favorite Beatle, but there’s not much debate about which Beatles solo album is the best: George Harrison’s epic “All Things Must Pass.”. Released in November 1970, just seven months after the group’s breakup was belatedly confirmed, it has become synonymous with the concept of suppressed brilliance. Since he first landed a composition on a Beatles album with “Don’t Bother Me” in 1963, Harrison had battled, largely unsuccessfully, to place his songs on the group’s records, eventually securing one per LP and finally one per vinyl side. Thus, he had a huge backlog of material, and his deep frustration at trying to break the John Lennon-Paul McCartney songwriting stranglehold was one of many factors in the group’s dissolution. Yet it’s also the reason why “All Things Must Pass” is such a masterpiece: He’d been working toward it for his entire career.
George Harrison’s Family Talks Revamping ‘All Things Must Pass’

George Harrison's wife and son talked candidly about the late-Beatle in advance of tomorrow's (August 6th) release of the multi-disc All Things Must Pass “50th Anniversary Edition.” Olivia Harrison spoke of the groundbreaking triple-album set, which was released four years before she and Harrison became a couple, recalling, “These are very introspective songs and joyous, too. And brave, I think. Brave for the honesty of how he was feeling. Because you can’t write these things unless you’re feeling them or you’re understanding them. So, they’re very raw.”
George Harrison, All Things Must Pass, review: the late, great Beatle's masterpiece, untarnished by time

When George Harrison decided to title his first post-Beatles album All Things Must Pass, he clearly wasn’t considering our apparently endless appetite for nostalgia. Half a century since its release in 1970, and 20 years since the guitarist’s death, the title song’s philosophical celebration of the transitory nature of things sounds as gorgeous and meaningful as ever, unironically remarketed for a fourth time (following 30th- and 40th-anniversary editions) as part of a lavish box set.
George Harrison's solo creative peak expanded but still charming

If all that All Things Must Pass contained was the epoch-defining My Sweet Lord and yearning, plaintive Isn’t It A Pity, it would still mark out the album as one of the finest solo records from any ex-Beatle. But of course it doesn’t. Alongside a typically drenched Phil Spector co-production,...
The Making of All Things Must Pass Page 5

The next day, Friday June 26, for some reason, the group recorded in Studio 2, famous for being the home of the majority of The Beatles' recordings. The room, being much larger, was set up differently than Studio 3. Jim Gordon's drums were in the far-left corner, along with Radle's bass amp, to the left of the Emergency Exit door, Leckie explains, much as one might see in a typical Beatles setup. The piano and organ were along the left wall (with Harrison's and Clapton's guitar amps in front of them), with at least three acoustic guitars opposite (players unknown – Badfinger was on tour), on the far right (along with a percussionist). "There was so much space in there. It was all at the far end." And there was a blue carpet that was always rolled out, covering the parquet wood floor.
On the All Things Must Pass Remix “The Quiet Beatle” Gets the Final Word

When George Harrison, the youngest Beatle, passed away November 30th, 2001 at age 58, Allan Kozinn’s front page New York Times obituary referred to him as “the quiet Beatle”, which during the group’s touring years, is what the self-effacing youngest member of group was often called. True, he didn’t say...
Fifty years have Passed, as Must All Things

Last November, George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass album marked its 50th anniversary. To celebrate, a massive box set reissue was released yesterday. I thought I’d celebrate by reposting my blog about the album from a couple of years ago. ********************************************************. George Harrison had 2 albums before All Things Must...
What Dhani Harrison Learned About His Dad, George Harrison, While Revisiting All Things Must Pass

"I really wish my father could have heard this—on vinyl," says Dhani Harrison. His dad, of course, is the late George Harrison, and the project in question is a new, monumental box set version of the artist's landmark 1970 album All Things Must Pass. Originally released just months after the Beatles broke up, the record was a then-unprecedented triple LP, with majestic production by Phil Spector—Rolling Stone called it "the War and Peace of rock and roll." The 23 tracks, including the hits "My Sweet Lord" and "What is Life," added up to a startling declaration of independence for the guitarist after spending years being limited to one or two songs per Beatle album.
Bobby Whitlock Talks ‘All Things Must Pass’ Studio Credits

Dozens of musicians famously performed on George Harrison’s 1970 masterpiece, All Things Must Pass. But studio credits have been murky, not only on the original release but in various anniversary reissues. Perhaps no musician is more vocal than Bobby Whitlock, the keyboardist with Derek & the Dominos, the Eric Clapton-led band that performs on the album. In a 12-minute video interview titled “The Truth About All Things Must Pass,” uploaded to his YouTube channel on August 6, the performer makes his case to set the record straight about credit oversights on the album that’s been expanded for its 50th anniversary.
The Songs Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Cover on ‘Raise the Roof’

At first glance, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss don't seem like a likely pairing. Plant's history with one particularly famous British rock band in the '70s and Krauss' humble upraising during the bluegrass revival of the '90s would appear to be at odds with one another. But when the duo joined forces in 2007 for a T Bone Burnett-produced album of covers, Raising Sand, suddenly it was clear: Plant and Krauss' voices, even with one 20 years older than the other, melded beautifully.
Van Der Graaf Generator | The Charisma Years 1970-1978

For those who made the life choice to embrace the stark, threatening, complex work of Van Der Graaf Generator, this handsome box set is fine reward. The seven studio records and one live album the group made for Charisma between 1970 and 1978 are the yardstick for art meeting prog meeting jazz. In Peter Hammill, they had a vocalist and lyricist who simply defied convention – at a time when Robert Plant, Roger Daltrey and Mick Jagger were at their zenith, Hammill was a peculiar anti-rock god; it is little surprise that he was cited by both John Lydon and Mark E Smith as a key influence. But it wasn’t just Hammill. The outstanding rhythm section of Nic Potter – one of the most inventive and underrated bass players of all time – and drummer Guy Evans were complemented by David Jackson’s Roland Kirk-influenced saxophone and, underpinning it all, Hugh Banton’s innovative Hammond. When Potter left half-way through their second Charisma album, H To He Who Am The Only One, Banton played all bass parts on his organ pedals.
George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Cover Recreated With Giant Gnomes

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass — and the album’s new reissue — the former Beatle’s son Dhani Harrison teamed up with floral artist Ruth Davis of All for Love London to make a special art installation in the center of London that recreates the album’s iconic cover art.
George Harrison Still A Hit On Global Album Charts

Over 51 years since All Things Must Pass took the rock world by storm, its golden anniversary expanded reissue is reminding people of the power of George Harrison's post-Beatles debut. Harrison's All Things Must Pass “50th Anniversary Edition” has been released in a newly revamped set that pairs the main album with assorted session outtakes and jams. In addition to the original album, the new collection features 42 previously unreleased demos and outtakes.

