Record Collector: George Harrison – All Things Must Pass

The next day, Friday June 26, for some reason, the group recorded in Studio 2, famous for being the home of the majority of The Beatles' recordings. The room, being much larger, was set up differently than Studio 3. Jim Gordon's drums were in the far-left corner, along with Radle's bass amp, to the left of the Emergency Exit door, Leckie explains, much as one might see in a typical Beatles setup. The piano and organ were along the left wall (with Harrison's and Clapton's guitar amps in front of them), with at least three acoustic guitars opposite (players unknown – Badfinger was on tour), on the far right (along with a percussionist). "There was so much space in there. It was all at the far end." And there was a blue carpet that was always rolled out, covering the parquet wood floor.