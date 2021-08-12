State leadership gives mixed reviews for federal change to Medicaid work requirement
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s disappointed in the Biden administration’s reversal in approving a work requirement waiver for Medicaid recipients. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ended a Trump-era policy that permitted the state to require work or “community engagement activities” as a condition of Medicaid eligibility, according to a letter sent to the Ohio Department of Medicaid’s director, Maureen Corcoran.ohiocapitaljournal.com
