State leadership gives mixed reviews for federal change to Medicaid work requirement

The Democrat-Wing of the Republican Party in Montana, known as the Solutions Caucus, helped their Democrat colleagues pass Medicaid Expansion in 2019. Not was this vote essentially amount to Montana’s rubber-stamp of ObamaCare, but it also helped to provide funding for abortions from taxpayer dollars. The 2020 Red Wave saw a culling of some – but not all – RINO Republicans who helped pass Medicaid Expansion into law.