Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

State leadership gives mixed reviews for federal change to Medicaid work requirement

By Susan Tebben
ohiocapitaljournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s disappointed in the Biden administration’s reversal in approving a work requirement waiver for Medicaid recipients. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ended a Trump-era policy that permitted the state to require work or “community engagement activities” as a condition of Medicaid eligibility, according to a letter sent to the Ohio Department of Medicaid’s director, Maureen Corcoran.

ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Trump#Ohioans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. Politicsstateofreform.com

Medicaid public option bill could “give relief to millions”

A recently introduced Medicaid public option bill could create a low-cost, public alternative to private health insurance at the state level, increasing access to health coverage for uninsured Americans. On Friday, U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, M.D., (WA-08), U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) introduced HR.4974, or the State Public Option Act.
Ohio Statebusinessjournaldaily.com

Government Withdraws Approval for Ohio Medicaid Work Mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The federal government has withdrawn its approval for an Ohio plan to enact work requirements for new Medicaid recipients, spurring anger among GOP officeholders who backed the measure. Under the mandate, known as a “community engagement requirement,” new adult beneficiaries under 50 would need to complete...
Advocacyaappublications.org

Foundational change to Medicaid program tops list of AAP leadership resolutions

A call for foundational change to the Medicaid program for children and young adults topped the list of resolutions prioritized by AAP leaders during the Leadership Conference, a combined meeting of the Annual Leadership Forum and the District meetings. The conference, which was held virtually this weekend, brought together AAP...
Politicsarcamax.com

Feds to reject work requirements in Montana Medicaid expansion program, officials say

Federal health officials will likely reject Montana’s request to include work requirements for beneficiaries of its Medicaid expansion program, which insures 100,000 low-income Montana adults, state officials said. Three years after the Trump administration encouraged states to require proof that adult enrollees are working a certain number of hours or...
Helena, MTUS News and World Report

Democrats Oppose Changes to Medicaid Expansion Eligibility

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Montana said they are opposed to a plan to end 12-month continuous eligibility for people who qualify for Medicaid expansion or another program that provides health coverage for those with a disabling mental illness. The Department of Public Health and Human Services is...
Concord, NHUnion Leader

State seeks Medicaid waiver for mental health

CONCORD — The Sununu administration is asking federal authorities for a waiver to permit those on Medicaid with severe mental illness to be covered for short-term residential treatment. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said this request would help the state deal with the rising number of children and...
Harrisburg, ILrandolphcountyheraldtribune.com

State review board approves Harrisburg Medical Center change of ownership

CARBONDALE -- SIH is pleased to announce the Illinois Health Facilities Services and Review Board today approved a certificate of exemption for an ownership change allowing Harrisburg Medical Center (HMC) to join the SIH family. Following the closing of the transaction, to be effective on August 1, 2021, the real work of improving health in the Harrisburg community will begin as part of the formal integration process with SIH.
U.S. Politicsmontanadailygazette.com

Feds Nix 2019 RINO Plans to Add Work Requirements to Medicaid Expansion

The Democrat-Wing of the Republican Party in Montana, known as the Solutions Caucus, helped their Democrat colleagues pass Medicaid Expansion in 2019. Not was this vote essentially amount to Montana’s rubber-stamp of ObamaCare, but it also helped to provide funding for abortions from taxpayer dollars. The 2020 Red Wave saw a culling of some – but not all – RINO Republicans who helped pass Medicaid Expansion into law.
Helena, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Editorial: Medicaid change would be needlessly cruel

The state Department of Health and Human Services is pondering a change to Medicaid expansion eligibility that was rejected by state lawmakers and would create a paperwork nightmare. It would also inflict needless harm on some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens. In order to get a very small uptick...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Montanan

Proposed changes to Medicaid eligibility continue to receive pushback in interim hearing

Healthcare advocacy organizations in a legislative hearing on Tuesday railed against proposed language amending state Medicaid law that will end 12-month continuous eligibility for Medicaid expansion members, warning that the policy change could result in vulnerable Montanans losing their healthcare due to added regulation. The language, part of an amendment to an existing application the […] The post Proposed changes to Medicaid eligibility continue to receive pushback in interim hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PoliticsDaily Inter Lake

Work requirement for Medicaid enrollees is reasonable expectation

Throughout Montana, the question is the same this summer: Where have all the workers gone?. As so many businesses are now hamstrung by hiring woes, it raises eyebrows and perhaps some ire that federal health officials are poised to reject Montana’s request to include work requirements for beneficiaries of its Medicaid expansion program.
Missouri StateKait 8

State of Missouri outlines plan for Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - In accordance with the Cole County Circuit Court’s August 10 ruling, the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) will begin allowing individuals to apply for the MO HealthNet program. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem in his order said the Parson Administration must give...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

CMS pulls Medicaid work rules in 3 more states

Health officials in Ohio, South Carolina and Utah received word from CMS on Aug. 10 that Medicaid work requirements would be revoked in their states, according to Politico Pulse. CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure notified the states that the federal government pulled its approval for the rules, which require Medicaid enrollees...
Public HealthPosted by
FL Radio Group

Medicaid Billing Errors Cost NY More Than $1.5 Billion

The state Department of Health (DOH) allowed more than $1.5 billion in improper Medicaid payments over the course of several years due to errors in its billing system and may have exposed patients to unqualified and uncredentialed health care providers, according to three reports released today by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy