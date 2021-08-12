Cancel
West Frankfort, IL

3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $89,900

The Southern
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's your chance to grab a great 3 bedroom 2 bath double wide on 2 lots with a 12x16 large covered deck/porch and 18x20 carport . large master bedroom with walk in closet & on suite bathroom with garden tub. Split floor plan, great storage and large kitchen with tons of work space. This home is in great shape and well maintained and conveniently located 1 block from MCcords supermarket and down town West Frankfort. Don't hesitate on this one!

