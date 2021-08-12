OnePlus “foldable phone” turns out to be OnePlus 9 5G promo

If you need a flagship but you also want the most affordable price, you have two very interesting choices this year, and they are not released by Xiaomi. We are talking about Realme GT and OnePlus Nord 2 5G: these two devices are sold in the global market with the best Qualcomm chipset and the best MediaTek chipset, respectively. Even though they vary depending on the market, their prices are always very similar and if you are not an expert you will most likely have a hard time choosing which one to buy. This comparison will highlight the main differences between Realme GT and OnePlus Nord 2 5G and, hopefully, it will tell you which handset you should opt for.