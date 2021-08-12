OnePlus “foldable phone” turns out to be OnePlus 9 5G promo
Haha. That’s our first reaction to this issue. OnePlus was simply trolling Samsung. Many people thought the Chinese OEM would reveal a foldable phone because of a teaser. It turned out to be just a special deal. Instead of a foldable phone, two OnePlus 9 5G units are now available for the price of one. T-Mobile and OnePlus made the special announcement around the same time Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. We didn’t think OnePlus would release something foldable but we wouldn’t be surprised if it suddenly did because OPPO was already working on the technology.androidcommunity.com
