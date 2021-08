Tesla’s request for import tax reductions in India has government officials thinking about the possibility of rolling back the costly duties, sources say. For years, Tesla has been trying to figure out a way to enter the Indian automotive market. It has gotten quite serious this year, especially after Tesla has obtained business licenses and fans in the country are requesting that CEO Elon Musk make it happen more than ever before. Things seemed to be working in the right direction, that is until Tesla started lobbying for import duty reductions in July, a request that was shot down and barely considered by some officials.