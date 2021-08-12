Dennis Schroder’s Wife Fires Bold Warning After Husband Joins Celtics

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: Two years ago, my husband passed away while my stepdaughter was in her sophomore year of college. My husband and I had very different views on careers — I went to college and have done extensive training for mine and I love it (it is also well-paying, but that’s not why I do it). It fulfills me. He didn’t go to college and ended up working an array of jobs that paid the bills but didn’t satisfy him at all. At the end of his life, he was suffering a pretty major crisis of confidence in his career after being laid off.