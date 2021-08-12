Cancel
NBA

Westbrook eager to help in Lakers homecoming

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending the last half-decade racking up spectacular numbers for teams with little chance of major success, Westbrook is joining the Lakers for his 14th NBA season. Los AngelesGeneral Manager Rob Pelinka pulled off a spectacular trade to team Westbrook with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on a reconfigured Lakers roster designed to win rings now. When it came together over the past week, the 32-year-old Westbrook said he repeatedly found himself at a loss for words.

