Kristine Stolakis talks about her new Netflix documentary ‘Pray Away’
The director talks about her personal connection to the subject matter, and how she approached some of the people featured in the film. ‘Pray Away’ is a new Netflix documentary from director Kristine Stolakis that covers the subject of conversion therapy. Specifically, the movie features former leaders from organizations like Exodus International and Living Hope who have renounced their past efforts, after realizing the harm that conversion therapy causes. Kristine Stolakis recently sat down with us to talk about her movie.www.moviefone.com
