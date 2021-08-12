A brother, a son and the family that led Desiree Reed-Francois to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz doesn’t know his new boss, but he’s eager to work with newly hired athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois. “Excited about the choice that our president and curators brought in and look forward to getting to work with her and continue (progressing) to our goals of raising the profile of Mizzou athletics and working with her (toward) also our goal of competing for championships here in the SEC,” he said after Monday’s practice, the team’s fourth of preseason camp.