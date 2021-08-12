Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

More children are being admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 as health systems struggle to deal with surge of new patients

By By Madeline Holcombe, Theresa Waldrop, CNN
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore children are being hospitalized with Covid-19 as health systems struggle to cope with a surge in new patients and officials race to expand vaccine protection. The seven-day average number of children reported hospitalized with Covid-19 jumped almost 30% to a new peak of 239 in the week ending August 9. That number is up from the 184 children reported the previous week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Leana Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Win The Race#Oregon Health Authority#Cnn#Johnson Johnson#Nbc#Cdc#High Community Spread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People stunned as man hospitalised with Covid tells TV crew he still won’t get vaccine

An unvaccinated Louisiana man who was hospitalised after contracting the Covid-19 virus and developed a severe case of pneumonia said that he still will not get the vaccine.Scott Roe was interviewed by CBS News is David Begnaud as he sat in his hospital bed at our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.This week alone, the state's health department reported the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since late February.“Here I am recovering, getting out of here finally tomorrow," Roe said.But when it comes to getting the vaccination, he matter-of-factly said "no.""Why not?" Asked Begnaud."Because there [are] too...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This State

With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or reverse any time soon.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Posted by
The Independent

Covid rips through Mississippi leaving only six free ICU beds

Mississippi health officials have said that hospitals across the southern state are struggling to keep up with the mounting Covid-19 cases as the Delta variant of the virus rips across areas with low vaccination rates. Doctors at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) have said that they have seen...
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Fauci dismisses study claiming Moderna more effective than Pfizer against Delta variant

Dr Anthony Fauci has said a study that sought to determine which Covid-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta variant has not gone through the right reviews yet. The chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases appeared on CBS’ Face the Nation and discussed the differences between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, along with the problems caused by the surge in coronavirus cases.
POTUSFox News

'We have two kinds of America', Fauci says; 99% of individuals hospitalized with Covid-19 are unvaccinated

Dr. Anthony Fauci said there seem to be "two kinds of America" as some people remain skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines even in the face of the more severe delta variant. The delta variant has ripped through the unvaccinated population in America, with Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky claiming the variant is "spreading with incredible efficiency and now represents more than 83% of the virus circulating the United States."
Alabama StateWTOK-TV

37 children hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama amid surge in cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state. In the last four days, over 3,000 COVID-19 cases per day have been reported - a number 10 times higher than what was seen during the beginning of July. Between 75 to 80% of those tests are coming back from the Centers for Disease Control as the delta variant, Harris added.

Comments / 0

Community Policy