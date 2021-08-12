4 takeaways as Red Sox score 20 runs in explosion against Rays

The Red Sox demolished the Rays on Wednesday, despite ninth inning struggles.

The Red Sox demolished the Rays on Wednesday to break their recent slide. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox needed a win desperately on Wednesday, and they made sure — then kept making sure — they got one in a 20-8 victory over the Rays.

Here’s what happened.

The Big Picture

The Red Sox gave Rays starter Josh Fleming no time to settle in, scoring their first run on the second batter of the game when Hunter Renfroe doubled in Kiké Hernández. Three runs crossed the plate in the first, and J.D. Martinez singled in two more in the second.

Red Sox fans have learned not to breathe easy in recent weeks, however, so a five-run fourth helped ease nerves, as did a three-run triple by Bobby Dalbec in the fifth that Randy Arozarena appeared to lose in the lights.

The Rays finally resorted to catcher Francisco Mejia on the mound. Mejia gave up six runs as the Red Sox crossed the 20-run threshold in the eighth.

The Red Sox weren’t quite ready to let fans leave comfortably — Phillips Valdez gave up five hits and seven runs in the top of the ninth. As it turned out, 20 runs were just enough to feel comfortable.

Star of the Game

Hunter Renfroe — 3-for-5, three runs, four RBIs, two doubles

Any of a number of offensive players would fit the bill here, but Renfroe gets the nod for jumpstarting the offense.

What It Means

Who can say? The Red Sox have given fans plenty of reason for concern, but the concern is amplified by all of the reasons for confidence they provided early in the year that this team can be resilient against adversity.

They are now four games behind the Rays in the standings and two games ahead of the Yankees.

Takeaways

1. The mood in the post-game press conference after Valdez labored in the ninth inning wasn’t quite as celebratory as one might have thought on an evening when the Red Sox appeared to right the ship.

“At the end there, it was really unfortunate for Valdez,” Xander Bogaerts said. “Coming in a game like that I would imagine for a pitcher is tough, the opposing team just coming out hacking.

“It kind of ruined the night a little bit. As far as the offense, it was kind of nice to see everyone pitch in.”

Red Sox fans seemed nervous as well, particularly after Brett Phillips and Mike Zunino both homered — accounting for five of the seven runs the Rays managed in the inning.

“I felt like we played good baseball all around, obviously except for the ninth inning,” Nathan Eovaldi said.

2. Eovaldi gave up seven runs as part of a nine-run fifth inning in his last outing against the Blue Jays but allowed just three hits and a run with 10 strikeouts Thursday. He said he ironed out some mechanical issues with Red Sox coaches, noting he struggled to command the top of the strike zone against the Blue Jays.

“It’s a game of small adjustments,” Eovaldi said. “It’s pitch to pitch, it’s inning to inning, game to game, you have to stay on your craft. There’s always something you could improve on.”

3. Bogaerts rolled over his hand diving for a ball and noted after the game he wanted to lay out, thinking he could catch it.

“It kind of hurt in the beginning, maybe the first couple of innings afterward, but then I didn’t feel it much for the rest of the game,” Bogaerts said.

His hand didn’t appear to be much of an issue in the eighth inning — he ripped a pitch by Mejia well out of Fenway.

Still, Alex Speier of the Globe noted that some Bogaerts slumps can be traced to hand and wrist injuries.

4. Asked about Chris Sale’s looming return on Saturday, Bogaerts leaned back in his chair.

“Help is on its way, you know?” he said. “We obviously have some other guys also that are on the DL that have played well for us this year. Knowing they are coming back soon is fun, but not a lot of people can trade for Chris Sale at the deadline without giving up any prospects.”

Eovaldi said Sale’s energy has helped around the team, as players pick his brain.

“I could care less if he gives up 10 or goes shut out the entire game,” Eovaldi said. “It’s going to be great to have him out there.”

Tanner Houck will start Thursday as Alex Cora switches up the rotation in the final game of the series.