Dunkirk, NY

Retrospective

Observer
 5 days ago

The new Dr. Martin Luther King playground equipment should be in place by the end of this month, but it will take another month to complete the project with the installation of picnic tables, sidewalks etc. The playground, which will be located behind the new Dunkirk Housing Authority units on the southwest corner of Main and East Second streets, is being installed by the city in keeping with an earlier agreement with the NAACP to reduce the number of housing units in its last project.

