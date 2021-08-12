Cancel
Li Auto's Hong Kong Shares Close Down on Debut, Says Considering Mainland Listing

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto made a weak debut in Hong Kong on Thursday as its shares closed down, while the company also flagged it could consider a mainland listing. The company raised $1.52 billion https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/chinese-ev-maker-li-auto-raise-152-bln-hong-kong-listing-sources-2021-08-06 by pricing its stock at HK$118 each in its dual primary listing...

