FIREFIGHTERS CONTINUE FIGHTING CONROE BLAZE

550 PM-Firefighters remain on the scene battling a house fire that is believed to have been started by lightning. At 4:30 pm Conroe and North Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a reported house fire at 206 Elianne Lace Ct. in the Woodland Hills area of Conroe. Units arrived to find a home with heavy fire from the roof area in the back of the house. As firefighters were battling the blaze the roof began to collapse forcing the firefighters out of the structure.