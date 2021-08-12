Letters to the Editor — Mask mandates for schools, Texas Republicans, Afghanistan
Re: “Let school officials decide about masks — Abbott should reconsider ban on mask mandates, but districts should adhere to his orders,” Tuesday Editorials. As a retired lawyer, I believe deeply in the rule of law. I appreciate and generally agree with your editorial criticizing those who would defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s “mask prohibition” mandate. It would have been better if Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa had requested an emergency meeting of the DISD board to vote on his stance before taking action.www.dallasnews.com
