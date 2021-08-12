Letters to the Editor — Mask mandates for schools, Texas Republicans, Afghanistan

What you think about Texas government right now depends on what you want out of it. Local or state control of public health restrictions in a pandemic? Should government officials in Austin or local school officials decide whether to hold classes online or in person or both, and whether in-person students should wear masks? Should political minorities be able to block legislation by leaving the state, or should they be forced to work to keep their jobs? Should restaurants risk their state liquor licenses if they require customers to show proof of vaccination to get in?