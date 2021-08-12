Cancel
Statesville, NC

2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $35,900

Statesville Record & Landmark
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2BR/2BA Single-wide manufactured home on beautiful mature 0.66 acre lot with mature trees. Small quiet neighborhood and cul-de-sac street. Home needs extensive repairs and being sold AS IS. Opportunity to rebuild and repair the home and decks or replace with new home. Cash only sale. Property is on septic and well with County Water available with tap fee. Please use caution when entering residence! Front and back decks are unsafe! Combo lock on backdoor. ALL PARTIES ENTERING PROPERTY MUST SIGN WAIVER AND RETURN TO LISTING AGENT TO SHOW!

statesville.com

