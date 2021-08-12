Angie Hicks brings family-centered approach to new job as chief of secondary schools in Madison
Angie Hicks has spent many years in the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) as a student, teacher, and administrator. These experiences give her the tools and insight on the needs of MMSD students, as an alumna of the district herself. She spent the last 10 years as principal of James C. Wright Middle School, and recently transitioned to become the Chief of Secondary Schools-Middle Schools of MMSD.madison365.com
