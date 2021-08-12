Cancel
Madison, WI

Angie Hicks brings family-centered approach to new job as chief of secondary schools in Madison

By Angelica Euseary
Madison365
Madison365
 6 days ago
Angie Hicks has spent many years in the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) as a student, teacher, and administrator. These experiences give her the tools and insight on the needs of MMSD students, as an alumna of the district herself. She spent the last 10 years as principal of James C. Wright Middle School, and recently transitioned to become the Chief of Secondary Schools-Middle Schools of MMSD.

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison's communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

