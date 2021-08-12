Cancel
Fayette County, PA

Annual Bigfoot Day to be held at Patsy Hillman Park

By Holly Hendershot For the Herald-Standard
heraldstandard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBigfoot researchers, authors and enthusiasts will gather at Patsy Hillman Park in Brownsville Saturday for a day dedicated to unraveling the legend of the Sasquatch. The fourth annual event, held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by the Fayette County Bigfoot Research Project, features several speakers, including paranormal investigator and Native American expert Terry Ronzio, paranormal author Christine Soltis, Bigfoot researchers Jami and Jenny King, Bigfoot speaker Dan Hageman and Bigfoot and UFO speaker Kevin Paul.

www.heraldstandard.com

Comments / 0

