Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Something to celebrate

heraldstandard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s gone to space, taken Manhattan and ridden the elevator downstairs, if you get my drift. Jason Voorhees, star of the “Friday the 13th” movie franchise, has proven an unstoppable killing machine, especially on his home turf at Camp Crystal Lake. Jason’s slasher journey started there, when as a young...

www.heraldstandard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appreciation Day#Bowling#Manhattan#National Middle Child Day#National Garage Sale Day#National Thrift Shop Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Hickory, NCMorganton News Herald

'Something Rotten' to feature four newcomers

The big Broadway musical “Something Rotten!,” opening Aug. 27 at the Hickory Community Theatre, features four actors who are making their HCT debut. Justin Wilson, who is a member of the ensemble, is a senior at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He’s no stranger to ensemble theatre work, having sung and danced his way through “Big Work” at LR and “Tom Sawyer” at the Green Room. When asked what he likes about being in the ensemble he replied, “I get to do everything!”
Appleton, WIwearegreenbay.com

Mile of Music returns with something for everyone

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Northeast Wisconsin’s largest free musical festivals is back after taking a year hiatus due to the pandemic. Organizers for Mile of Music have been planning for several months. The staff at Mile of Music wants to keep safety first while still giving thousands of music lovers something to look forward to. Artists from all over the country will be represented during this year’s event.
Saint Louis, MOwearemoviegeeks.com

Slasher Throwback FINAL SUMMER Teams Horror Movie Vets With St. Louis Actor Bishop Stevens

Cult horror stars Tom Atkins (NIGHT OF THE CREEPS, HALLOWEEN III) and Thom Mathews (RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD, FRIDAY THE 13th Pt 6: JASON LIVES) are teaming up for the new slasher throwback thriller FINAL SUMMER for a 2022 release. One of Atkins and Mathews’ costars in FINAL SUMMER is St. Louis-based Bishop Stevens, the WCW Wrestler-turned-actor. Stevens trained with the legendary 8-time World Champion Harley Race before signing with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) under the name “THE ATOMIC DOGG”. The North St. Louis County-native Bishop has a number of good film acting roles under his belt now, including parts in GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR, NO GOOD HEROES (read my interview with that film’s director HERE), LOCKDOWN, and TV shows such as AMC’s The Walking Dead, FOX’s Empire, and NBC’s Chicago PD. Bishop has had the opportunity to work with such stars as Nicolas Cage, Selma Blair, Lobo Sebastian, Michael Pare’, Zazie Beetz, Colin Ford, Kevin Sizemore, Michael Beach, Kate Mara & Ellen Page. In addition to acting, Stevens is a motivational speaker and fitness enthusiast.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

New Promo Spot For CHUCKY Features The Killer Doll Ready For His Murder Spree

Syfy has released a new promo spot for Child’s Play series Chucky. The promo begins with the classic "Ade due damballa" chant used throughout the franchise and ends with the killer doll letting us know he’s ready to kill. The spot is also a homage to the trailer for the 1978 horror movie Magic, which is another classic killer doll movie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
Clark County, NVTMZ.com

'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Divorced on the Down-Low in 2020

"Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison is a single man -- something we're assuming very few people besides Rick and his now ex-wife know about, because they pulled off a totally hush-hush divorce. According to the newly discovered legal docs we obtained, Rick filed for divorce from his wife, Deanna, in...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
Musicgobankingrates.com

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of “American Idol.” She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as entrepreneurship, over the last 17 years. Something that makes Hudson truly unique is that iconoclast Aretha Franklin chose Hudson to play her in “Respect,” the biopic of Franklin’s life that was released on August 13.
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Woman Comes Up with Genius Revenge on Her Noisy Neighbors

A mother, unsatisfied with her neighbor's rude behavior, decided she had enough. She took to their holiday home, intent on merciless payback. A 37-year-old woman, Heather Minshull, shared a TikTok video in which she took vengeance against her rowdy neighbors. Throwing bread on their caravan roof, this mother was gleefully delighted by her actions.
CelebritiesPopculture

Christina Ricci Pregnant With Baby No. 2 After Harrowing Divorce

Christina Ricci announced she is expecting her second child on Aug. 10. Ricci, 41, shared a sonogram picture of her new baby. Celebrity hairstylist Mark Hampton appears to be the baby's father, as he also posted sonogram photos on Instagram the same day. They also tagged each other in their posts. Ricci also has a son with her ex-husband, James Heerdegen.
MusicMount Airy News

Something new for summer concert series

A band new to the Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series will be making its Blackmon Amphitheatre debut this weekend. Myrtle Beach-based Chocolate Chip & Company Band will be in concert on Saturday at the Blackmon for a 7:30 p.m. show. The band is known for its high-energy funk performances, playing rock, rhythm and blues, beach, soul, Motown, even hip hop and reggae.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills Feels Oh So Close As Jamie Lee Curtis Shares First Look At Billboards For The Sequel

A ton of movies were delayed last year, as a result of either closed theaters or delayed sets. This includes Blumhouse’s highly anticipated slasher Halloween Kills starring Jamie Lee Curtis. Fans can’t wait to see Curtis back as Laurie Strode for two more installments, and Halloween Kills has never felt so close as she shared the first look at billboards for the sequel.
MoviesPopculture

'Halloween Kills' Could Be Jamie Lee Curtis' Last Ride Amid 'Brutal' New Photos

Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising her role as Laurie Strode in two new Halloween movies, but after that, she plans on setting the franchise aside. This month's issue of Total Film includes some brutal new photos from Halloween Kills, the upcoming installment which will be followed by Halloween Ends. It also includes an interview with Curtis where she said she is nearly finished with the slasher franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy