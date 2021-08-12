Something to celebrate

Cult horror stars Tom Atkins (NIGHT OF THE CREEPS, HALLOWEEN III) and Thom Mathews (RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD, FRIDAY THE 13th Pt 6: JASON LIVES) are teaming up for the new slasher throwback thriller FINAL SUMMER for a 2022 release. One of Atkins and Mathews’ costars in FINAL SUMMER is St. Louis-based Bishop Stevens, the WCW Wrestler-turned-actor. Stevens trained with the legendary 8-time World Champion Harley Race before signing with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) under the name “THE ATOMIC DOGG”. The North St. Louis County-native Bishop has a number of good film acting roles under his belt now, including parts in GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR, NO GOOD HEROES (read my interview with that film’s director HERE), LOCKDOWN, and TV shows such as AMC’s The Walking Dead, FOX’s Empire, and NBC’s Chicago PD. Bishop has had the opportunity to work with such stars as Nicolas Cage, Selma Blair, Lobo Sebastian, Michael Pare’, Zazie Beetz, Colin Ford, Kevin Sizemore, Michael Beach, Kate Mara & Ellen Page. In addition to acting, Stevens is a motivational speaker and fitness enthusiast.