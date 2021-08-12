Troop 25 sends group to Philmont

NEW ULM — New Ulm Optimist Scout Troop 25 of New Ulm sent a hiking group to Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, N.M., at the end of July. Seven scouts from New Ulm and one scout from Redwood Falls were accompanied by four adult advisors on the trek. It took them two days of travel on both ends of the 12-day trek. While on the trek, the crew completed three hours of a conservation project working to complete a new trail for future hikers. Other highlights included; rock climbing at two different locations, bouldering, high COPE course, spar pole climbing, 30-06 shooting, black powder shooting, and several entertainment programs and campfires. The trek experienced hot desert conditions, monsoon rain conditions, lightning storms, and even hail one evening. In the approximately 70 miles of hiking completed, the trek climbed the Tooth of Time at 9,003 feet, Comanche Peak at 11,303 feet, and the second-highest peak on the ranch, Mount Philips at 11,736 feet. The Trek returned on Aug. 8 with new experiences that will make them stronger Scouts and Citizens. American Legion Post 132 and the New Ulm Optimist Club donated in support of the trip.