Looking Back….

• Fatal Accident – Man Scalded and Burned Causing Death. Nels Sanda met with a fatal accident last Thursday, which resulted in his death Friday. He and another man were moving a threshing outfit in Tansem. The separator was hitched behind the engine, and in going down a hill, the separator in some way became detached and ran against the engine, squeezing the two men between. Mr. Sanda, in trying to get out, broke the water gauges, and he was terribly scalded. The other man escaped with minor bruises.