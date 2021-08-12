Cancel
China dismisses Canadian protests over cases tied to Huawei

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday dismissed Canada's protests of harsh sentences handed down by Chinese courts to Canadians whose cases are seen as linked to the arrest in Vancouver of a top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei. The Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in Canada accused Ottawa...

