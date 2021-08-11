A great day for ‘football’…
More than 500 attend soccer final matches hosted by Pelican United Association. More than 500 people attended the Sunday soccer league finals in Pelican Rapids Aug. 8. In addition to the two title soccer games, 3rd and 4th place and the championship game at Brown Field, the Pelican Rapids United Soccer Association (PRUSA) also had a bouncy castle, face paint, temporary soccer tattoos, hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, and drinks all for free.pelicanrapidspress.com
