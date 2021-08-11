Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pelican Rapids, MN

A great day for ‘football’…

By Louis Hoglund
pelicanrapidspress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 500 attend soccer final matches hosted by Pelican United Association. More than 500 people attended the Sunday soccer league finals in Pelican Rapids Aug. 8. In addition to the two title soccer games, 3rd and 4th place and the championship game at Brown Field, the Pelican Rapids United Soccer Association (PRUSA) also had a bouncy castle, face paint, temporary soccer tattoos, hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, and drinks all for free.

pelicanrapidspress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Pelican Rapids, MN
Pelican Rapids, MN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Balls#Football#Soccer League#Somali
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Years in the making, R. Kelly sex abuse trial gets underway

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly is a predator who lured girls, boys and young women with his fame and dominated them physically, sexually and psychologically, a prosecutor said Wednesday, while a defense lawyer warned jurors they’ll have to sift through lies from accusers with agendas to find the truth.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

EPA bans use of pesticide linked to developmental problems in children

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has decided to ban the use of a pesticide that has been linked to developmental issues in children from use on foods. In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said that it was revoking all food tolerances for a chemical called chlorpyrifos, which has been linked to lower IQ, impaired working memory and negative effects on motor development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy