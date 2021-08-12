TV's standards

Cancel
It wasn't too long ago that the FCC had rules in regard to what was allowed to be broadcast on network TV during prime time. What has happened to the morality of our country? I am appalled at what is shown on TV on any channel at any time lately. Why do we no longer care what "garbage" our young children are exposed to? Why does today's society want our young children exposed to immorality so easily? I guess I need to also ask why today's parents are not enraged by this lack of ethics and morality. Children lack the life experience and maturity to deal with much of the trash they are being exposed to daily and I am just amazed that no one seems to care. Government seems to want to control so much of our lives yet doesn't seem to care about our most precious citizens, our children. What's going on? I have grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are the victims of a society that doesn't seem to care about them.

