The current drought in Minnesota has been one of the worst some counties have ever seen. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, parts of Beltrami, Clearwater, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, and Polk Counties, as well as the Red Lake Nation, are now considered to be in a state of exceptional drought. 2021 is the second-driest year Beltrami County has experienced in the last 127 years, and last month was the driest July in the area during the same period.