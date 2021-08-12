Juried exhibition returns to Zullo Gallery

A couple examine some of Dennis Stein’s photography ('Tree and Roots' top right). The Juried Exhibition returned to the Zullo Gallery for the 27th time on July 10, where it will remain until August 22. Featuring a wide range of works and media, this year’s juror was Patrick McCay, a Professor at the New England College Institute of Art and Design, who noted: “The show was appropriately commendable with a range of varied mediums, scale and personal expressive concepts. The artists should be commended for seeking to place their work in the context of a competitive juried exhibition.”