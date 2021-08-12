Cancel
Blue Earth, MN

People and Events

Sentinel
 5 days ago

The August meeting of the Blue Earth Valley Quilters will be held 7 p.m., Monday, in the choir room of Blue Earth Area High School. Please enter through Door V. After introductions and Show and Tell, we will recap the Quilt Expo. All members are encouraged to come and give feedback on the 2021 show. Also, the quilts that were not picked up by their owners at the end of the EXPO will be available to be picked up. For more information contact Jan Shaffer at (507) 526-3979.

