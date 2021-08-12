BOE, city council plan tax rate hikes

The Douglas County Board of Education and Douglasville City Council have announced tentative plans to adopt millage rates that are considered tax rate increases by the state. The BOE plans to adopt a millage rate that is 12.99% more than the rollback rate, which is the rate that would have brought in the same amount of revenue as last year’s tax rate. The Douglasville City Council plans to adopt a millage rate that is 5.61% above the rollback rate.