Some Numpty Just Got Caught Transporting $900,000 Worth of Cocaine During Lockdown

Say what you will about the lockdown, but one unexpected outcome of the increased police presence has been the reduction in drug-related crime (for the most part). Sure, there’s probably plenty of Sydneysiders dipping into the booger sugar at home or dabbling in the recreational Devil’s lettuce, but major drug supplies have drastically dried up. In fact, a recent survey from The University of New South Wales found that ecstasy, cocaine and ketamine users reported using the drugs less frequently, citing fewer opportunities to go out or be with friends. So, with fewer opportunities to sell drugs and a massive increase in police presence on the ground, no one would be silly enough to attempt a major drug transportation effort, right? Well, one Queenslander reportedly has, and it hasn’t gone well for them.