Eastern goes undefeated in World Series pool play

The Owensboro Eastern 12U All-Stars closed out World Series pool play with an 11-0 win over host Palm Beach Gardens-American on Thursday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Pitcher Dremail Carothers allowed just one hit with four strikeouts in three innings, and Ladainoan November closed out the game to preserve the shutout victory. Peyton Isbell, Ty Lillpop, Jayden James and Gunnar Hendricks all had doubles for Eastern, while Isbell, James and Hendricks swiped multiple bases.