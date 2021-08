The Los Angeles Angels (56-56) and the Toronto Blue Jays (60-50) battle in Game 1 of a doubleheader match at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 6:07 PM ET. The LA Angels gave up a three-game series to the LA Dodgers after losing the last two installments over the weekend. The Angels made a one-run victory at 4-3 in the opening game of a series on Friday. However, the LA Angels’ luck turned upside down when the team surrendered the last two outings to the LA Dodgers at 3-5 on Saturday and 2-8 on Sunday. The Halos just cooled down after a scattered two-run score in the 3rd & 8th frame while driving seven hits in the loss last time out. Pitcher Reid Detmers struggled in his start with five earned runs, seven hits, and two walks allowed while striking out five batters of the Dodgers in picking up the loss for the Angels.