HARPERS FERRY — The Elks Run eight-inch water main project received both good and bad news at the Harpers Ferry Town Council regular meeting Monday night. First, the good: As the town prepares to receive about $62,000 in America Rescue Plan funds from the federal government — coming in two installments, the first of which the town has already received — the town council ad hoc ARPA committee recommended the town use the money for the Elks Run project.