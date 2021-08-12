Cancel
Lady Patriots Hoops Camp is big success

By GALEN SHELTON bethashelton@yahoo.com
metropolisplanet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Patriots basketball team held its annual summer FUNdamental camp from July 6-9 and reported that around 40 young ladies from third- through ninth-grades attended. The camp focuses on fundamentals with drills and individual instruction as well as giving the kids a chance to compete in a series of fun games.

