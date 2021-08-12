Lady Patriots Hoops Camp is big success

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A special basketball camp in the Roanoke Valley is celebrating its silver anniversary. The 25th annual Twin Hoops Basketball Camp tipped off its 5 day run today at William Fleming High School. Each year the camp is put on by former William Fleming and VMI stars Ramon and Damon Williams. The twins are excited for the staying power of their camp. “25 years is hard to believe we have been doing it this long. It doesn’t feel that way. we do it out of love for the game. We do it for the community and the kids. So time flies. 25 years says a lot to what we have been doing for the community. We are thankful for the community to support us. As Ramon always says, we keep doing the camp, they want us back we keep doing the camp, we will go for another 25. So it is fascinating,” said Ramon Williams. The camp runs through Friday at William Fleming High School. Ramon and Damon Williams say there are still spots available for the camp. If you are interest please show up to William Fleming.