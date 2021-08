Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 8-6 win over Oakland. Kiner-Falefa had been mired in a mid-summer slump, so much so that Rangers manager Chris Woodward dropped in the batting order for a stretch leading up to the All-Star break. He has since returned to batting leadoff and is surging this month, going 13-for-39 (.333) with five extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs scored over the last nine games. The shortstop has blown past his career high in plate appearances this season, so there could have been an element of fatigue that he was able to overcome.