Venango County, PA

United Way will again host annual Hair Affair event

By From staff reports
Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in Venango County school districts can once again receive free haircuts during the United Way of Venango County's third annual Back to School: Hair Affair. This year's event, on Monday, Aug. 23, will be held at multiple salon locations in Venango County. Stylists at Clark's Clippers, Designing Concepts, Razor's Edge and Sutch's Beauty Salon will donate their time to provide area kids with basic haircuts so they can start the school year with confidence, according to a press release from the United Way.

