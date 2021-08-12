Nov. 6, 1948 - Aug. 9, 2021. AUBURN — Susan K. Carpenter, 72, of Auburn, passed away peacefully late Monday evening Aug. 9, 2021 after a brave four-year battle. Born Nov. 16, 1948, daughter of the later Raymond and Shirley Carpenter. A longtime resident of Auburn, Susan was a longtime communicant of Holy Family Church and would daily pray the rosary with her beloved cat Harley on her lap. Susan had a love for many things in life, especially participating in softball, skiing and bowling. One of her favorite loves was music. She would travel for many years to New Orleans for Mardi Gras to listen, dance and enjoy the many varieties of music it had to offer.