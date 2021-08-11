Cancel
Baseball

8/11: Rizer's Big Day Leads Baysox to 8-4 Victory

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrayson Rodriguez dominates, three Bowie players homer in win. Johnny Rizer led the way for the Bowie Baysox (51-34) with a 3-for-3 performance Wednesday afternoon as Bowie took game two of the series 8-4 against Richmond (43-44) at Prince George’s Stadium. Rizer collected three RBI, two coming off a home run in the sixth.

Zach Watson
Homer
Grayson Rodriguez
