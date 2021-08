Team Canada’s Matt Berger got sponsored when he was 10 years old, after sending a 2-minute sponsor-me video to Sole Technology. Watching the footage now, Berger seems like a munchkin wunderkind: with his ability, it was obvious that he would go far. Over the course of his career, he became one of the most progressive skaters ever. Hell, legend has it that he even flipped out of his mother’s womb. But what would a kid from remote Kamloops, British Columbia (population: 90,000) have to do to really break into skateboarding?