Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoxeyville, MI

Billy Strings to headline this year's Hoxeyville Music Festival Aug. 13-15

By Chris Lamphere Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOXEYVILLE — One of Northern Michigan’s largest music festivals will be returning this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Hoxeyville Music Festival is slated to begin Friday and extend through the weekend. All tickets purchased last year will be honored this year. Headlining this year’s...

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Hoxeyville, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Sam Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Bluegrass Music#Camping#The Allman Betts Band#Aquatic#The Sweet Water Warblers#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Carolina Beach, NCWECT

The Carolina Beach Music Festival returns for 35th year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This weekend you can shake and shag and enjoy the sunshine on the beach for the 35th Annual Carolina Beach Music Festival. It’s one of the longest running beach festivals in the country, right here in our own backyard. The annual event was canceled last year due to the covid-19 pandemic. This year, organizers say coronavirus protocols will be in place to help alleviate spreading the virus and the number of people who can attend is limited.
Hoxeyville, MInorthernexpress.com

Hoxeyville

Aug. 13-15. Featuring performances by Billy Strings, The Allman Betts Band, The Sam Bush Band, Yonder Mountain String Band, Dave Bruzza & Lyle Brewer, Lindsay Lou, Airborne or Aquatic, & many others.
Vermont StateJamBase

Billy Strings Honors Phish In Vermont

Billy Strings paid tribute to Phish as part of his Tuesday night concert in Essex Junction, Vermont. Strings and his band dusted off their version of the Vermont-native’s “Gotta Jibboo” and played a number of covers from the Phish repertoire at Champlain Valley Expo’s Ben & Jerry’s Midway Lawn. The...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Billy Strings | Westville Music Bowl | 8/7/2021

Bluegrass guitar virtuoso Billy Strings has been one of the hottest artists in both the bluegrass and jam band communities since prior to the covid-19 pandemic. In addition to winning a Grammy in 2019, he has continued to build a dedicated following by releasing new songs as well as live streams to audiences that were stuck at home. On September 24th, 2021, his new album Renewal will be released. His middle name could perhaps be hustle, though his stage presence at the Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, CT last night exhibited nothing but patience and confidence as his band delivered their signature blend of traditional bluegrass meets jam rock fusion.
New Haven, CTliveforlivemusic.com

Billy Strings Nods To Jerry Garcia During Two-Night Westville Music Bowl Run [Photos/Videos/Full Audio]

On Friday night, Billy Strings and company settled into the stage at Westville Music Bowl and made themselves comfortable, playing one sprawling set to cover the entire first of two nights in New Haven. The set began with a few originals and then a run of thoughtful covers including a couple nods to Jerry Garcia in these days between his birthday and his passing.
Coachella, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Report: Frank Ocean to headline 2023 Coachella Music Festival

Singer-songwriter Frank Ocean will headline the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, while Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott will be among next year's main acts, according to a report published today. Festival co-founder Paul Tollett confirmed Ocean's appearance two years from now. Tollett, who is president of Goldenvoice Productions, which organizes the The post Report: Frank Ocean to headline 2023 Coachella Music Festival appeared first on KESQ.
Kent, WAkentreporter.com

Wiz Khalifa headlines Reignman Music Festival at Kent’s ShoWare Center

The Reignman Music Festival, featuring rapper Wiz Khalifa, is coming Sunday, Sept. 19 to the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. Other rappers in the lineup include Sevyn Streeter, Erica Banks, Chevy Woods and Calboy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show, hosted by Sean Da Don with special guest Kash and King and K3L.
Public HealthArkansas Online

MUSIC REVIEW: Williams, Isbell concert break from pandemic normal

Concerts, those live music things, have been hard to come by for quite some time, so the opportunity to see two great singer-songwriters on a Saturday night at the First Security Amphitheater was hard to resist, even in the troubled times in which we find ourselves. Lucinda Williams and Jason...
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

Rick Derringer and Artimus Pyle Headline Orange County Music Festival

August has been traditionally a big month for music festivals, at least here in the Hudson Valley. You may recall there was a really big one a few years back in Bethel. And by a few, I mean 52 years. The tradition continues Aug. 20 - 22 with the Waywayanda Music on the Farm Festival in Orange County.
Gadsden, ALGadsden Times

First Friday on Aug. 6 to be headlined by classic cars, live music

Downtown Gadsden Inc. will host August's First Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this week, according to a press release. This will provide both area residents and visitors the opportunity to explore Broad Street and beyond for dining, shopping, enjoying classic cars and live music. As always during First Friday, Broad Street will be closed to automobile traffic.
Carson City, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Jazz & Beyond Music Festival kicks off in Carson City August 13

The first weekend of entertainment features two toe-tapping marquee events – headliner Lacy J. Dalton and much more. Mile High Jazz Band Association’s Annual Jazz & Beyond Music & Art Festival returns for the 18th year, opening with marquee events on Friday, August 13, featuring Brass Knuckles at the Governor’s Mansion, and Sunday, August 15, featuring Lacy J. Dalton at the Silver Saddle Ranch. Additional music will be all-day on Saturday, August 14. The weekend musical extravaganza serves as the downbeat for 17 days of free entertainment at multiple locations in the capital city. This year’s festival runs through August 29. (Seejazzcarsoncity.com.)
MusicNew Haven Register

Music Mountain presents Jupiter String Quartet in concert Aug. 22

FALLS VILLAGE — The Jupiter String Quartet (Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violinists; Liz Freivogel, viola; and Daniel McDonough, cello) makes its debut at Music Mountain Aug. 22 at 3 p.m., performing a program with works by Fanny Mendelssohn, Florence Price, Felix Mendelssohn, and Judd Greenstein. The concert will be...
MusicPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

These Are the Most In-Demand Festival Headliners in Hip-Hop Over the Last Five Years

Festivals are the best way for rappers to get out and reach the people. While the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to touring for more than a year, artists have been hitting the road once again this year. Originally reserved for just super fans, music festivals have become more mainstream and marketed much better than they were in the past. Hip-hop wasn't always embraced by the organizers of certain fests, but as the genre becomes even bigger, they're left with no choice but to have rappers headline their stages. In the last five years, plenty of rap artists have put on memorable performances at festivals around the country, and put the opportunity to good use. Focusing on the bigger festivals, namely Coachella, Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Made In America and Austin City Limits, XXL highlights the artists who have headlined these shows more than most.

Comments / 0

Community Policy