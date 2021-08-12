Cadillac man sentenced to prison after jury trial conviction

CADILLAC — A 50-year-old Cadillac man recently was sentenced in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court after he was convicted last month by a jury of his peers. On July 1, a Wexford County jury convicted Gordon Doyle Diehl, 50, of Cadillac unlawful imprisonment, second-degree home invasion, weapons — using a self-defense spray device and assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on Jan. 23 in Cadillac. The jury, however, found Diehl not guilty of charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, a pistol, and felony firearms.