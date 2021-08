The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was recently passed by the U.S. Senate includes $65 billion to support improving broadband access. It will now move to the House of Representatives where it is expected to be taken up sometime in the Fall. The legislation specifically allocates $2 billion for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to build out broadband support in rural areas. A total of $42.45 billion is designated to go to individual state projects, funded through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the Commerce Department.