Today in history: Admiral praises Cadillac Naval Center

The work of cleaning the various ward schoolhouses is nearly finished. The new method of removing all dirt that was employed this year has been satisfactory. The work was done by an expert from a company in Kansas City. The seats were dipped into a huge vat containing a preparation which removed varnish, dirt and gum. The knife marks were then planed off and the desks were ready for refinishing. One coat of stain, one of shellac and two of varnish are applied and the result is desks that are as good as new. The plan was so successful that the school board is contemplating the purchase of an outfit next year. The rooms and halls of the Emerson building have been plastered and calcimined and painted. New slate blackboards have been installed in five rooms. In the Whittier building new slating has been put in six rooms and general repairs have been completed here and in the Franklin, Cooley and Cass buildings. In the high school the walls of rooms on the second floor and the entrances have been calcimined, the shower rooms have been repaired and a new slate black board has been installed in the eighth grade room.