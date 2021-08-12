Matthew J. Rolin’s Midwestern Folkways

The COVID-19 pandemic forced a hiatus in 2020, and so this year’s version, held at Pioneer works in Red Hook and The Clemente on the Lower East side, was the 25th. Like every year, the festival honors a notable figure, this year that was the great and deeply undervalued Amina Claudine Myers, and as always it brings together the leading voices in the freer style of jazz centered around bassist William Parker; familiar names like pianists Matt Shipp, Dave Burrell, and Cooper-Moore, drummers Gerald Cleaver and Andrew Cyrille, saxophonist David Murray. These are about the finest figures of the wisdom and maturity in free jazz. And as festival artistic director Patricia Nicholson Parker told the Brooklyn Rail in a New Social Environment interview, these musicians, who are New Yorkers, get the bulk of their gigs in Europe and beyond, and so the Vision Festival is one of the few opportunities to actually hear your neighbors play live.