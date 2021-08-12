Matthew J. Rolin’s Midwestern Folkways
Rolin’s work is so rooted in its sense of place that it’s hard not to conjure imaginary tableaux when you listen. And it’s no coincidence there is a domestic undercurrent to it all. Though he started dabbling in the acoustic “American Primitive” sound in 2016, inspired by artists like Ryley Walker and Daniel Bachman, long periods stuck indoors during the lockdowns of 2020 marked an incredibly prolific period for Rolin. He has officially released at least six albums since late March, many of them collaborations with Cloud Nothings drummer Jayson Gerycz and his partner, dulcimer player Jen Powers.avantmusicnews.com
