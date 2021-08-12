Gang member residing in Lexington County gets 15 years for cocaine trafficking
Reynerio Rafael Romero, Jr., a 27-year-old validated gang member living in Pelion, pled guilty to trafficking cocaine second offense and was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge George M. McFaddin, Jr., Wednesday to 15 years in prison. Under South Carolina Law, Trafficking Cocaine Second Offense is classified as a serious, violent offense and “no parole.” In South Carolina, offenders must serve at least 85 percent of their total sentence.www.westmetronews.net
