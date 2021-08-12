Cancel
West Columbia, SC

Enjoy the last West Columbia weekend before school starts

By admin
westmetronews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents return to school Monday (Aug. 16.) That means there is one last weekend to enjoy the summer vacation. “Our bookings for this weekend are way ahead of normal,” said Michael Mayo of Palmetto Outdoor. “Everyone wants to get in one more tube trip down the river before school starts back. We have a group of 110 coming from out-of-state on the last weekend before school starts back. They have rented out the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater and they are getting Pelican Snoballs on Meeting Street to bring in frozen refreshments for the crowd.”

