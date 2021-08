CENTREVILLE — A new effort by the St. Joseph County United Way is looking to give residents a locally-themed incentive to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Thanks to $58,000 in grant funding to the county’s United Way from the Michigan Association of United Ways (MAUW), St. Joseph County residents who get their COVID-19 vaccine between July 29 and Sept. 30 will be given a $50 gift card to use at one of many local businesses, or two one-day ride wristbands or week-long passes to the St. Joseph County Grange Fair. The effort is part of the Michigan Association of United Ways’ “Vaccinate the Great Lakes State” program.