Henkel raises outlook as adhesive sales soar

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday as its business rebounded above the pre-crisis level of 2019 in the first half of 2021, driven in particular by its adhesives unit.

Henkel said it now expected 2021 sales to rise an organic 6-8%, up from a previous 4-6% forecast, and confirmed it expected earnings per preferred share to rise in the high single-digit to mid-teens percentage range.

Second-quarter sales rose an organic 15% to 4.96 billion euros ($5.82 billion), just shy of average analyst consensus for 4.98 billion. ($1 = 0.8516 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Tomasz Janowski)