Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Henkel raises outlook as adhesive sales soar

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday as its business rebounded above the pre-crisis level of 2019 in the first half of 2021, driven in particular by its adhesives unit.

Henkel said it now expected 2021 sales to rise an organic 6-8%, up from a previous 4-6% forecast, and confirmed it expected earnings per preferred share to rise in the high single-digit to mid-teens percentage range.

Second-quarter sales rose an organic 15% to 4.96 billion euros ($5.82 billion), just shy of average analyst consensus for 4.98 billion. ($1 = 0.8516 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

161K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henkel#Adhesives#Outlook#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessForexTV.com

Taiwan Raises 2021 Growth Outlook

Taiwan’s economic growth outlook for this year was raised citing higher investment and exports, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said in its preliminary estimate published on Friday. The real economy is forecast to grow 5.88 percent in 2021 instead of 5.46 percent estimated on June 4. In 2022,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Lucira Health Stock Soars After Q2 Sales Jump 175% Sequentially

Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) reported sales of $12.4 million in Q2, the firm's second full quarter of commercial activity, beating the consensus estimate of $8 million. Sales increased 175% sequentially, propelled by the volume of Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit sales through the OTC indication, increased customer contracts, and international demand.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Azek Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Sales Outlook

Azek Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) reported third-quarter sales growth of 46.4% year-over-year to $327.45 million, beating the consensus of $291.53 million. Sales by segments: Residential $291.2 million (+51.2% Y/Y) and Commercial $36.2 million (+16.5% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved to $0.26 from $0.05 in 3Q20, beating consensus estimates of $0.23. The...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Henkel cautious on costs, supply chains, even as sales jump

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) voiced concern about rising prices and over-stretched supply chains, although it raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday after its business rebounded above pre-crisis levels in the first half. "The exceptionally sharp rise in raw material prices and strained...
RetailPosted by
WWD

Lenzing’s Veocel Sales Soar as Global Hygiene Components Market Surges

Click here to read the full article. Lasting changes in retail stemming from the effects of COVID-19 remain to be seen — but one potentially enduring trend is the uptick in the hygiene components market, which is predicted to grow to $92 billion by 2022, according to fiber firm Lenzing. Lenzing said the strong market growth is reflected in its Veocel “brand story” in Asia, where the fiber has seen double-digit growth in the last year, compared to the pre-pandemic period. Its Veocel brand logo has been featured on personal hygiene and beauty care products made from cellulosic and biodegradable fiber...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Yeti Raises Outlook On Resilient Demand

Led by strong direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales, a rebound at wholesale and a more than three-fold gain in its international business, Yeti reported sales in the second quarter climbed 44.9 percent. The results prompted the drinkware and cooler brand to raise earnings and sales guidance for the year. “Our strong quarterly...
Financial Reportsbakingbusiness.com

Hostess raises full-year outlook

KANSAS CITY — Hostess Brands, Inc. benefited from improved consumer mobility as well as continued elevated levels of at-home snacking in the second quarter, prompting the company to raise its outlook for the fiscal year. Executives at the Kansas City-based company now expect adjusted net revenue growth of 7.5% to...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Under Armour raises revenue outlook as second-quarter sales and profit beat estimates

Under Armour beat sales and profit estimates for the second quarter, signaling that its turnaround plan is working, the Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand said Tuesday. With progress over last year and 2019, the sports apparel maker raised its full-year revenue outlook and said it expects a “solid” performance this year. “With the critical mass of our transformation behind us and the ...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Front Office Sports

Under Armour Raises Outlook As Revenue Jumps 91%

Under Armour released its second-quarter earnings Tuesday. Revenue totaled $1.4 billion, up 91% year-over-year. North American sales rose 101% year-over-year. The athletic apparel maker credits strong growth in owned-and-operated stores for the boost. Apparel revenue reached $874 million, a 105% increase. Footwear revenue hit $343 million, an 85% increase. Accessories...
massdevice.com

Inspire Medical Systems soars on Street-beating Q1, raised guidance

INSP shares were up more than 12% at $210.95 per share by afternoon trading today. MassDevice‘s MedTech 100 Index, which includes the world’s largest medical device companies, saw little change. The Minneapolis-based obstructive sleep apnea therapy developer posted losses of -$13.1 million on sales of $53 million for the three...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

DuPont stock surges after profit and sales beats, raised full-year outlook

Shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. rallied 1.7% in premarket trading Tuesday after the specialty materials and chemicals company reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations, amid an ongoing recovery in markets hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, and raised its full-year outlook. The company swung to net income of $478 million, or 90 cents a share, from a loss of $2.48 billion, or $3.37 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.06 from 31 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 94 cents. Sales grew 25.7% to $4.14 billion, above...

Comments / 0

Community Policy